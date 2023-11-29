WEST VIRGINIA– A man was arrested in Marshall County West Virginia after a high speed chase went on for over 40 miles.

Green Country Sheriff Deputies in Pennsylvania said they conducted a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations in Waynesburg Borough.

Officials say the vehicle left the traffic stop and went throughout parts of the western end of Greene County and entered into West Virginia totaling 40.5 miles.

Deputies say throughout the pursuit there was little to no traffic with speeds varying rom 35-60 miles per hour with the suspect attempting to strike law enforcement vehicles multiple times.

According to officials, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was able to successfully deploy spike strips to help stop the vehicle.

The driver, James Mgyesy Jr., allegedly ran on foot towards a wooded area.

A K-9 was deployed as apprehended Mgyesy Jr.

Officials say no officers were injured and no property damage occurred during the pursuit and arrest.

Mgyesy Jr was transported to Reynolds hospital in Glen Dale WV where he was treated for injuries and released into Marshall County Sheriff’s Custody.

Mgyesy Jr. was found to be a fugitive out of Washington County PA on multiple warrants.

Mgyesy Jr. has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple assault, Fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI, Firearms violations (felon not to possess) and multiple summary violations.