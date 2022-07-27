The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security says a man was arrested after he made terroristic threats over his public Twitter account against WV elected officials as a result of the pending abortion legislation.

Michael Edward Herman (age 35) was arrested for making terroristic threats over his public Twitter.

The recipients of the threat include members of the WV Legislature and all law enforcement officials that advocate for or enforce abortion bans, says Homeland Security

The Twitter posts allegedly included intimidating language aimed at the Governor, Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, and the Vice President of the United Stated States, Kamala Harris, relating to the passage and enforcement of abortion bans.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Governor’s Office said they further appreciate our federal partners, including the Charleston resident office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations.