CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Indiana man is facing charges after West Virginia State Police say he bit a woman’s face during a domestic dispute in Harrison County last week.

On Tuesday, April 25, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the WVSP were dispatched to a dispute at a residence, according to a criminal complaint.

Andrew Cozad

When troopers arrived on scene, they made contact with the victim who stated that Andrew Cozad, 23, of Tell City, Indiana, “had bitten her in the bottom lip and inner gum area during a domestic dispute,” troopers said.

Troopers did observe the victim “to have open wounds to her bottom lip and inner gum area which were still bloody” which “had also bled onto her shirt,” according to the complaint; troopers believe “it is apparent” that Cozad “intended to permanently disfigure [the victim] by purposefully causing deep wounds to her facial area.”

Additionally, Cozad “placed his hands around [the victim’s] neck, however, was prevented from strangling” by another person on the scene at the time of the incident, troopers said.

Cozad has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.