FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly “snorting methamphetamine” before caring for two juveniles in Fairmont.

On Dec. 27, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched for a well-being check at a residence on Gaston Avenue due to a man “acting aggressive” during a FaceTime call with another individual, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeffery Hibbs

Officers learned that the man, identified as Jeffery Hibbs, 35, of Fairmont, had “a history of methamphetamine usage” and that the complainant “believed he was actively under the influence of drugs” while two children were under his care, officers said.

When officers arrived, they met with Hibbs and the two children and noted that Hibbs’ “speech was slurred, he was exhibiting erratic, uncontrolled movements, he was excited and he was unable to remain on topic while speaking,” according to the complaint.

While at the residence, one of the juveniles pulled an officer “to the side and voiced fear and concern over Hibbs’ erratic, uncontrollable behavior,” and officers requested Hibbs perform a sobriety test, officers said.

After Hibbs refused to perform the sobriety test, he was placed into custody; once Hibbs was in custody, he did perform a sobriety test and showed signs of impairment, and “Hibbs admitted to snorting methamphetamine” prior to the children coming under his care, according to the complaint.

Hibbs has been charged with two counts of child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.