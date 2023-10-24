UPDATE: (7:37 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023) – A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the chest at a nursing home in Logan County, and her son, James Steed Biddell, is being charged with attempted murder.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect went into Trinity Healthcare and shot his mother before fleeing the scene. Deputies say the woman was shot once in the chest, and was flown to a hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

Deputies say the West Virginia State Police took the suspect, identified as James Steed Biddell, 44, of Chillecothe, Ohio, into custody. He has been charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding and wanton endangerment.

Biddell was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

