(Video in the story is from previous coverage)

UPDATE: Officials say the man who was shot has died from his injuries.

The man who died was Joey Henderson from Follansbee, West Virginia. Henderson was 42 years old.

—————————————————————————————————————-

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A standoff with multiple police units in Brooke County ended with one man injured Saturday morning.

West Virginia State Police, Follansbee, Weirton, Brooke, and Hancock County sheriffs were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a situation in Follansbee involving a man who allegedly was trying to intrude in a home.

When police arrived, they say the intruder ran back to his home on the 800 block of Highland Street.

Police say he then barricaded himself inside and told them he had a firearm.

After four hours, police say they used gas, and the man left from the back of the home.

Officers then say they saw the man had a handgun.

A Brooke County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly fired shortly after, wounding the man.

There were no other injuries at the scene, including officers.

West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation going forward.