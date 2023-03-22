Police confirmed that a man died on a barge Wednesday morning in West Virginia.

Follansbee police say the death happened on a barge at Bellaire Harbor Services in Follansbee.

Police say patient care was started on the barge and then the man was removed from the barge to land and transported to Weirton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Follansbee Fire Department was on scene along with assistance by Hooverson Heights FD and Brooke county EMS.

The name of the male is not being released at this time.

Follansbee PD is investigating and also The Cost Guard was called in and were on scene.