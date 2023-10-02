One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on West Virginia State Route 2.

Officers say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of State Route 2 and 24th Street in Wellsburg.

According to officers, the driver of the motorcycle, John Joseph William Miller, 37 years of age, Weirton, WV, attempted to pass a vehicle on the right while traveling northbound.

The passenger vehicle attempted a right turn at the same point and both vehicles collided.

Miller was thrown from the motorcycle, suffering fatal injuries. Miller was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.