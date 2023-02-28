PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A man faced multiple charges after a shoot-out with police in West Virginia left a woman dead.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responded to a call on Friday night on Maple Acres Road in Princeton. The call was about a man firing at a home.

After law enforcement arrived, investigators say John Norton hid in a residence and fired several shots at police, leading to a lengthy stand-off. Captain Jesse J. Ruble from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said he shot a 40-year-old woman in a nearby trailer before they could take Norton into custody.

“We were able to locate a Jessica Smith who had been shot one time in the chest,” Ruble said. “She was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and later passed away from her injuries.”

Norton is charged with second-degree murder, eight counts of wanton endangerment, and a felon possessing a firearm.