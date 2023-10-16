A man in West Virginia was arrested after he crashed a vehicle, stole another vehicle after overpowering its driver, attacked a woman with a hammer, crashed a stolen vehicle into another vehicle killing a person, and stole a police cruiser.

Officers say they responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on Route 41 in Nicholas County.

At the crash, West Virginia State Police say the driver of the vehicle, the suspect, stole another vehicle after overpowering its driver who had stopped at the initial crash.

The suspect traveled to a residence in the stolen vehicle and attacked an adult female with a hammer, according to police

The adult female received life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect continued back toward Summersville in the stolen vehicle where he struck another vehicle, causing the death of its driver, an adult male, according to police.

Police say, an officer with Summersville City Police Department arrived on the crash scene and aided this victim who was entrapped within his vehicle.

The suspect allegedly then stole the City Police Cruiser while the officer was assisting the entrapped driver and ran of into Craigsville. The Summersville City Police cruiser was brought to a stop with the aid of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office and the suspect was taken into custody

The suspect, Dustin Dale Young, 24 years old, is jailed on several criminal charges.

This is an active investigation by the West Virginia State Police.