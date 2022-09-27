BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged in Buckhannon after allegedly leaving two children at a birthday party in order to use meth at a Dollar General.

Dustan Culverhouse

On Sept. 24, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious person at a Dollar General location in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with Upshur County EMS who had removed Dustan Culverhouse, 38, from the vehicle and were attempting to wake him, officers said.

After he woke up, Culverhouse refused to go to the hospital. Officers then searched him and found a bag of methamphetamine; Culverhouse “admitted that a second bag was located in the center console of the vehicle,” which amounted to 5.3 grams, according to the complaint.

During this incident, two children in Culverhouse’s care were at a birthday party, and Culverhouse had “failed to show up to pick up [the] children.” Individuals at the birthday party stated Culverhouse “did not seem impaired” while at the party, officers said.

Culverhouse has been charged with child neglect. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.