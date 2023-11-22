MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly trying to kill someone in Morgantown for “eating all the tacos.”

On Nov. 20, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and troopers of the West Virginia State Police responded to a residence on Warm Hollow Road for a reported dispute, according to a criminal complaint.

Dale Martin

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim who stated that Dale Martin, 53, of Morgantown “became irate” … “due to them eating all the tacos,” deputies said.

At that time, Martin went to a bedroom and “retrieved a .22 caliber semiautomatic rifle,” and the victim ran up the staircase after seeing Martin with the rifle, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that Martin “fired the gun into the staircase where [he] had just been,” and a witness to the incident said that Martin “called him earlier in the evening and stated, ‘I just shot at [the victim], don’t think I won’t get the 12 gauge and blow his f***ing head off’,” deputies said.

Deputies then found the firearm, as well as a “spent shell casing” where “[a]t least two of the rounds went through the residence into the outer walls,” according to the complaint.

Martin has been charged with attempted murder. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.