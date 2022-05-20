Emerson Corvera, a citizen of El Salvador, was charged with an illegal reentry charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Corvera was convicted in June 2016 in the Northern District of Florida for transporting women for prostitution.

The indictment alleged that at least 26 women were sold “by the session” as a part of the conspiracy.

Corvera was removed from the United States by ICE after that conviction.

Corvera was indicted this week on one count of “Reentry of Removed Alien Previously Convicted of an Aggravated Felony.”

He is accused of being in Berkeley County illegally in April 2022.

Corvera faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.