The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from Putnam county 911 that there was a man that had caught over his limit of bass.

On April 17 around 10:30 am officers responded to Winfield Locks on the Kanawha River and say the man was taking bass to his truck and continued to fish.

Upon arrival, police say they approached the man and spoke with him about the complaint they received and found the man had kept 20 smallmouth bass.

The legal daily limit is 6.

Officers say they documented the infraction and had the man release the 14 fish that were still alive.

The man was cited for Exceeding the Creel Limit and Illegal Possession of Wildlife.