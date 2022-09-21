A man in West Virginia is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for allegedly drugging a young girl in Hancock County to have sex with her.
Lloyd Maurice Hayes, 35 years old, no address given, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, abduction, kidnapping, and wanton endangerment with a firearm.
Officials say Hayes “used controlled substances to induce a young person into sexual intercourse” They also say Hayes used a firearm to force her against her will.
Hayes will be arraigned in court on Thursday.