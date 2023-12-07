WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA –Rashun Rafael Suncar, also known as “Blackie,” age 37, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced to 92 months for distribution of fentanyl, according to the the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Suncar sold pills counterfeit pills containing fentanyl near the Elks Playground in East Wheeling. Investigators searched Suncar’s residence and found additional drugs along with a 9mm Taurus pistol.

The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Nogay prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.