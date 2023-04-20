A man named ‘Smooth’ has admitted to operating a drug trafficking business called “19th Street Enterprise” in West Virginia.

Christopher Arthur Jones, also known as “Smooth,” pled guilty to a racketeering enterprise (RICO) conspiracy and fentanyl distribution charges. Jones had drug houses in West Virginia but most of the business was made in Philadelphia, Pa.

Jones, 38, was the leader of the organization, directing members of the enterprise to sell drugs, commit acts of violence, launder money, and commit fraud in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

Jones ordered armed robberies at residences in West Virginia and Maryland to help fund his enterprise. The homeowners were targeted because of perceived wealth. The organization was selling an estimated 100 grams of fentanyl per week and laundering at least $500 per day from a house on Crooked Way in Martinsburg. Jones also committed COVID fraud, receiving COVID relief funds under false pretenses.

As a part of the plea agreement, Jones has agreed to forfeit any proceeds from the crimes, as well as his Philadelphia property, which was used as the stash house for his operation.

Jones is facing at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison