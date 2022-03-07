CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Delaware man who was set to begin trial Monday morning, in Harrison County, for the September 2020 shooting of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot and the kidnapping of Malfregeot’s wife and mother-in-law, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Antonio DeJesus, 35 of Wilmington, DE, agreed to plead guilty to unlawful assault, two counts of kidnapping and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. DeJesus was originally indicted on nine charges by a grand jury.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining charges.

DeJesus told the court, Monday, that he was in the area to pick up his children and was at a friend’s house, when someone shot at him. He then ran off and jumped into the Malfregeot’s car, asking them to get him out of the area, DeJesus continued. When Jim Malfregeot came out of his house with a gun, DeJesus shot at him, he explained.

DeJesus admitted that he forced the women against their will, at gunpoint. He also admitted that he was under the influence of methamphetamine, Adderall, other drugs and liquor, when the incident happened. He also told Judge Thomas Bedell that he is bi-polar and depressed and that both contributed to his actions that night.

DeJesus is set to be sentenced on April 28, at which time the victims are expected to speak.

He remains in the Central Regional Jail, pending his sentencing in April.