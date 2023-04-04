LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested and charged with obstruction and battery on a police officer after allegedly backhand slapping a deputy at a crash site.

According to a criminal complaint, Logan County deputies went to a two-vehicle crash to help the Logan Police Department where there were reports of a man with a firearm.

It says deputies arrived and saw a man holding his hands up. The man was then detained by law enforcement.

After this happened, the defendant – Jeffery Simpkins, of Williamson – went up to the detained subject and pointed his finger at him and started cussing at him, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement told Simpkins to go back to his vehicle, but he refused and continued to point at the detained subject around the deputy, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says Simpkins pulled back his arm and backhand slapped the deputy in the chest. The deputy told Simpkins to, “turn around and go,” back to his vehicle.

The deputy told Simpkins that if he hit them again, he would go to jail. Simpkins said, “I’m a lawyer, I know what Obstructing is,” according to the complaint.

The complaint says Simpkins went back to the area of his vehicle and got to the ground to wait for EMS.

According to the Kentucky Bar Association website, there is a lawyer with his name at an address in Williamson.