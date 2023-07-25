Two men have admitted to federal charges related to domestic violence.

Derik Wayne Bowers, age 44, of Hagerstown, Maryland, pled guilty today to one count of stalking. According to court documents, Bowers harassed and intimidated his ex-girlfriend in Berkeley County following their break-up, sometimes using social media to undermine her online business. Despite an emergency protection order granted to the victim, Bowers placed more than 800 phone calls to her during a 48-hour period and sent nearly 2,000 text messages in six months.

In a separate case, Rodney Allen Mayhew, age 43, of Martinsburg, pled guilty to one count unlawful possession of a firearm. According to the plea agreement, officers were called to Mayhew’s home to serve a protective order involving domestic violence. When officers arrived, Mayhew admitted to having firearms in the bedroom. Officers recovered two pistols and a rifle.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will aggressively pursue those engaged in domestic violence, in order to protect victims as well as the public at large,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Bowers is facing up to five years in prison. Mayhew is facing up to 15 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.