UPDATE (March 5, 2023, at 5 p.m.): Charleston Police Department has an update on what was first believed to be a pedestrian hit in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia.

Police say the incident was actually battery-related, and no cars were involved.

According to Sgt. Kevin Oldham, a person who is homeless pushed a man out of his motorized wheelchair around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Kanawha City Kroger.

The victim reported the incident around 5 p.m. on Saturday when he reached the Charleston Town Center Mall downtown, Sgt. Oldham says.

The victim went to the hospital for observation, Sgt. Oldham states.

A battery report was filed, according to Sgt. Oldham. He says no arrests were made, and the incident is under investigation.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says emergency responders are assisting a man who says he was hit by a car earlier.

Dispatchers say the man told them he was hit a few hours ago in Kanawha City, West Virginia.

Dispatchers are not sure of the exact time the man was hit.

The man said he was hit in Kanawha City and then “made his way” to the Charleston Town Center Mall.

He then requested help once at the mall, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers are not sure of the severity of the injuries at this time.

Charleston Police Department and EMS are on the scene.