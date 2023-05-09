A West Virginia man from Brooke County is in jail and facing multiple charges after telling police he had sex with a family member.

David Hill from Wellsburg, West Virginia is being charged with 5 counts of sexual abuse by a family member, 5 counts of incents, and sexual assault in the second degree.

According to police, a family member of Hill’s came to the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office to report that they have been molested by Hill since they were sixteen.

The family member said in a criminal complaint that sex was sporadic at first and then went to two or three times a week or sometimes every day.

The criminal complaint also said that Hill at first used sex toys to penetrate the family member but eventually used his penis.

The family member told police that they would say no to Hill at times and that Hill would get angry with them and would choke them with his hands around their neck.

Deputies say Hill came into the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed and said he had sex “a lot” with the family member.

According to the complaint, Hill also admitted to choking the victim out of anger when the family member said no to having sex.

Hill told deputies that he “couldn’t stop” having sex with the family member and that it had gotten out of control and needed help.

The family member stated that they were scared to report the sexual abuse earlier because they feared Hill.

Hill is currently in the Northern Regional Jail.