PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Washington sex offender accused of traveling across the country to have sex with a minor in Barbour County has been indicted, and according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia, he had child pornography on his phone at the time of his arrest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nathanial Davis, 33, formerly of Marysville, Washington, was indicted Tuesday on one count of interstate travel with intent to engage in sexual act with a minor, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of commission of a felony offense involving a minor by a person required to register as a sex offender.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nathanial Davis

Davis was arrested back in May. According to a criminal complaint obtained by 12 News at the time, he was homeless and residing in Flag Park in Philippi, but West Virginia State Police troopers found him at the Sheetz in Philippi.

The complaint alleges that Davis told troopers he came to Philippi “for a fresh start” and that he “traveled here to mentor a 13-year-old boy who lives in Philippi.” Troopers said that Davis gave them consent to search his phone, and reported finding text messages between Davis and the presumed 13-year-old boy where Davis had made “numerous requests” to engage in sexual intercourse and for explicit videos.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Davis is a registered sex offender. Though the release did not specify what previous sexual offense he was found guilty of, the Washington Sex Offender Public Registry lists the following offenses: “Attempted Sending, Bringing Into State Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct”, “Possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct” and communication with minor for immoral purposes.

Davis faces up to 30 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the interstate travel charge, up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the child pornography charge and 10 years in prison for the final charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner is prosecuting.