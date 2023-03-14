Police were on the scene of a barricaded situation on Tuesday.

Officials say they were dispatched to Patterson Road in Weirton for a possible disturbance.

Police say Francis J. Barbuto Jr- 28-years-old traveled from Pennsylvania by Uber to the residence, owned by his mother

Officials say Barbuto made statements that lead the Uber driver to be concerned about the well-being of the people at the home on Patterson Road.

Officers say they attempted to make contact with Barbuto who would not leave the attached garage area and eventually shut the garage door with him inside.

Officials say they believed Barbuto had a firearm with his mother inside the house but police say she was able to exit the home while Barbuto stayed in the garage.

Police say they made several attempts to have Barbuto exit the garage and speak with the police, with negative results.

Officers say they were able to enter the house at 10 am and officers found Barbuto suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Barbuto was given medical assistance and transported to the Weirton Medical Center Emergency Room and then to a Pittsburgh Hospital

Police say no other information is available on Barbuto’s medical condition.

The Weirton Police Department was assisted by the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Weirton Fire Department and the Hancock County Ambulance Service.