Hardy Carroll Lloyd, who allegedly threatened the Pittsburgh Tree of Life jury and witnesses, won’t be released from Northern Regional Jail before his trial.

Lloyd, from Follansbee West Virginia, had a hearing on Wednesday with U.S. Magistrate Judge James Mazzone.

Mazzone determined that Lloyd would be a danger to the community if he was let out of jail before his trial on October 31.

Lloyd was arrested on August 10 and began commenting online about the federal hate crimes trial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, of Robert Bowers, the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooter. Lloyd, a self-proclaimed “reverend” of a white supremacy movement, allegedly made threatening social media posts, website comments, and emails towards the jury and witnesses during the trial. Lloyd also allegedly placed or had others place stickers in predominantly Jewish areas of Pittsburgh, directing people to the website containing his threats and antisemitic messages.

Lloyd is charged with obstruction of the due administration of justice, transmitting threats in interstate and foreign commerce, and witness tampering. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the obstruction charge, up to five years for the threats charge, and up to 20 in prison for the tampering charge. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.