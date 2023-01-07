FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging and sexually molesting a teenager with autism in Florida was arrested in Indiana.

The U.S. Marshals Service says in September 2021, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Alain Forget, who was wanted out of Florida for the attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

According to a press release, Forget is accused of drugging and sexually molesting a teenager with autism in Hamilton County, Florida. They say the teen later died. Forget was found to be hiding out in West Virginia.

He was later arrested in New Albany, Indiana, by U.S. Marshals without incident, the press release says.

He is currently being held at the Floyd County Jail in Indiana. They say he will be extradited to Florida.