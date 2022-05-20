John David Crow, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to selling methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Crow, 52, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Crow admitted to selling methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in November 2021 in Marshall County.

Crow faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.