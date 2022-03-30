A woman in West Virginia is alleging she found a live mouse in her McDonald’s Mocha Frappe.

Mcdonald’s responded back to 7News and said they investigated the claim.

“Serving safe, high quality food and beverages is my top priority. We investigated this claim in 2020, when it was first brought to our attention, and did not find any validity. Additionally, the health department conducted a review of the restaurant at the time and did not identify any issues in need of correction.” Greg Mills, McDonald’s Owner/Operator

Amanda Holstein wants compensatory damages for pain and suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, medical expenses, lost wages, annoyance, inconvenience, and aggravation.