CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) is throwing its support behind the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

WGA writers have been on strike since May 2, whereas SAG-AFTRA members joined after a union vote Thursday. It’s the first time the two labor groups have both been on strike in decades.

The unions are asking for higher wages and better compensation for streaming programs, which do not pay as well as traditionally distributed programs, as well as more pension and health funds support.

The UMWA released the following statement in support of the strike on Wednesday:

We express our unwavering support for the members of WGA and SAG-AFTRA and their courageous decision to strike in pursuit of a fair and just contract. This is another case of companies prioritizing Wall Street investors above the very workers who sustain their business. The workers seek fundamental rights that safeguard their careers for the long term, allowing them to enjoy the quality of life every worker rightfully deserves. Inflation and ever-advancing AI technology are threatening their livelihoods. The least these companies could do is offer the necessary assurances and protections, considering the vital role these workers play in providing our nation with the entertainment we so greatly cherish. The UMWA International Executive Board and all of our members proudly stand in solidarity with the talented actors and writers of WGA and SAG-AFTRA as they continue their fight for dignity and respect in their workplace! As you did with us in our long struggle with Warrior Met Coal, we will march with you, rally with you, picket with you until the battle is won.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.