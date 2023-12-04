The hottest little band in the world, MINIKISS , is coming to Wheeling, West Virginia.

MINIKISS is labeled as a talented group of little people known for their electrifying KISS-inspired performances that have rocked audiences at some of the biggest events and venues worldwide.

MINIKISS has made a name for themselves with unforgettable appearances on hit shows like Lip Sync Battle, Mall Cop 2, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gene Simmons Family Jewels, The George Lopez Show, HBO Live Sessions, and more. The band’s star power reached new heights appearing on the KISS Dr.Pepper Super Bowl Commercial in 2010

MINIKISS will be at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack on December 30 in the Showroom. Tickets start at $25. The show starts at 8pm.

