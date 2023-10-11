A missing West Virginia woman is going to be featured on a TV show called Disappeared.

28-year-old Gretchen Fleming of Vienna, West Virginia was last seen on Dec. 3, 2022.

Fleming was allegedly last seen at the My Way Lounge in Parkersburg. She was 27 when she first went missing and recently turned 28,

Flemming is 5’1, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The episode synopsis says” Twenty-seven-year-old Gretchen Fleming is figuring out her life while living in her hometown of Parkersburg, West Virginia. After a night out in town, Gretchen is last seen leaving a local bar with a mystery man and is never heard from again. ”

In January of 2023, Parkersburg Police said they have a person of interest in the missing person case of Gretchen Fleming.

The episode, titled “Gone With the Night,” airs Sunday, October 15 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.