Monkeypox vaccines are coming to West Virginia.

During the coronavirus media briefing on Tuesday, West Virginia Commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Dr. Ayne Amjad, said vaccines for monkeypox are coming to the Mountain State this week.

Dr. Amjad said the vaccines will only be for high-risk individuals who are exposed to a patient with monkeypox at this time.

There is a limited supply of the vaccine, and those will only be used for those who were exposed to someone with monkeypox, Dr, Amjad said.

Dr. Amjad also said the first probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia has not been confirmed yet by the CDC.