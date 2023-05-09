Morgantown Pride, a nonprofit organization that provides social and educational resources for the LGBTQ+ Community, says West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins should be terminated.

In a post on their Facebook page, Morgantown Pride says they are “horrified and disgusted by the rhetoric espoused by Coach Bob Huggins.”

Bob Huggins used a homophobic slur on a Cincinnati sports radio show on Monday.

During a call to Cincinnati radio station WLW, Huggins, a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player from Xavier, a Jesuit school and the Bearcats’ crosstown rival.

“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins said. “I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything.

“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive), I think.”

You can listen to the audio, posted by Awful Announcing on Twitter, by clicking here.

Bob Huggins released a statement through the WVU Men’s Basketball Twitter page.

Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will. BOB HUGGINS, WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY HEAD MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH

West Virginia University released the following statement:

Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our University values. Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department. West Virginia University

The following is the full statement from Morgantown Pride:

“Morgantown Pride is horrified and disgusted by the rhetoric espoused by Coach Bob Huggins. Using homophobic slurs and making light of transgender inclusion in sporting events is completely unacceptable behavior. Bob Huggins is a national public figure that represents our beautiful community when he speaks. We believe that this rhetoric does not represent the welcoming and vibrant LGBTQ+ supportive community that our elected officials and activists have worked hard to cultivate. Morgantown Pride calls for WVU Athletics to at a bare minimum schedule a Safe Zone training for Bob Huggins and the rest of his staff. We believe that this incident requires the termination of Bob Huggins as this type of rhetoric creates a space in which students, community members and most especially players are NOT SAFE. However, if WVU Athletics chooses the wrong path and does not ask Bob Huggins to resign, the culture that he has obviously cultivated in which individuals feel so comfortable saying homophobic slurs that they would do so whilst being interviewed, requires significant investment of both time and labor to correct. At Morgantown Pride we will continue to work hard to advocate for our community and create safe spaces which individuals can feel comfortable expressing every beautiful part of their identity. Those wishing to share any testimonials privately that we can uplift to bring light to any further issues with homophobia or transphobia within WVU Athletics, please know that we will uplift your story respectfully.” Morgantown Pride

