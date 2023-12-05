A West Virginia parent has pleaded guilty after her 3-year-old son died in a house fire in March of 2021.

38-year-old Heather Johnston, of Weirton, West Virginia plead guilty to charges of gross neglect of a child and creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and child neglect resulting in death .

Keegan Johnston died when he was locked in his room, unable to escape when the house caught fire and burned.

Heather Johnston was facing a charge of murder but accepted the current plea.

Heather Johnston will be sentenced in the next couple of weeks.

Heather’s ex husband, Michael Johnston, plead guilty to one count of gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death.

Michael’s sentence is to be determined.