BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of attorneys, including state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom, has filed a motion against the injunction that allows a transgender Bridgeport Middle School athlete to compete on the girl’s track and cross country teams, arguing that her performance is no longer harmless to other athletes.

Back in January, a Federal Court ruled that West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act”—a law requiring students complete on the sports team that aligns with their biological sex—is constitutional. One month later, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to reinstate the preliminary injunction against the law, which allows the Bridgeport student, known in filings as B.P.J., to compete on the girl’s team.

The motion filed on Tuesday said that the injunction, which is in place as the case is pending appeal, was granted on the grounds that it would “harm no one” because B.P.J. was generally not a good athlete. But the motion highlights new data to argue that biologically female athletes are being harmed by the injunction.

Track meet results from several spring 2023 meets show that B.P.J. placed (in the top 8) at several meets, including the Harrison County Middle School Championship meet and the Mid Mountain 10 Middle School Championship conference meet.

The motion also says that B.P.J is “throwing farther than ever before—and improving much faster—than biologically female classmates.” B.P.J., who is now 13 years old, was considered the second-best thrower on the Bridgeport Middle School girls’ team last spring.

According to the motion, B.P.J. beat more than 100 girls during the season. At the conference championship, she placed fourth and sixth in the discus and shotput events, bumping six athletes down one place and knocking two athletes out of placing positions.

Only the best three performers from a school advance to the conference championship meet; the motion also argues that B.P.J. being included in those top three “left other girls sitting at home,” by preventing the third-best biologically-female Bridgeport thrower from competing in the championship meet.

“Biological girls are being denied the chance to complete at and win in meets because of a biological boy,” the motion said.

Due to the change in her performance, the motion asks that the injunction that allowed B.P.J. to compete on the girls’ team during the spring track season be removed before the beginning of cross country season, during which B.P.J. is currently expected to compete as an eighth grader.

The full motion and 2023 performance list for B.P.J. is available here.