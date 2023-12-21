Rates will increase for customers of Mountaineer Gas starting in 2024.

State regulators on Wednesday approved a joint stipulation agreement to fund Mountaineer Gas Company’s proposal to invest $67 million in construction upgrades and improvements in 2024.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia’s approval of the agreement allows the company to increase rates by $9.6 million, or slightly less than what it asked for in its filing on July 31. The new rates are effective January 1, 2024.

The decision means the average monthly user will see a 1.96 percent increase in rates, or $1.93 more a month. Commercial users will pay $5.26 more per month.

The agreement was negotiated between the company, Commission legal staff and the Consumer Advocate Division of the PSC.

The company told the Commission this application is part of a five-year, $383 million plan for “infrastructure replacement, system upgrades and expansion projects.”

“A joint stipulation is a recommendation by the stipulating parties as to what they regard to be a reasonable settlement of the issues, for consideration by the Commission,” the PSC noted.