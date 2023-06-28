CEO of My Pillow Mike Lindell has endorsed January 6 insurrectionist Derrick Evans for the U.S. House in West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District.

“I give Derrick Evans my 100% endorsement for US House of Representatives in West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District!”

“Derrick Evans peacefully protested the theft of the 2020 election from President Trump and the American people. In doing so, Derrick sacrificed more than almost any other patriot should have to — his freedom,” Lindell said.

“I’m endorsing Derrick Evans because I know he understands the importance of securing our elections and getting rid of the machines,” Lindell continued.

“I’m honored to have Mike Lindell’s support in this fight,” Evans said. “He’s a true warrior who understands that we’re going to have to stand and fight on our front foot rather than back on our heels like the RINO who currently represent this district in D.C.

Evans was sentenced to 3 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on June 22 of 2022.

Evans was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2020 as the first Republican to win his District in over 98 years.