The family of 11-year-old Ny’Asia Nicole Culbertson has organized a GoFundMe for the child’s funeral services after she was fatally shot on December 6, 2023.

Ny’Asia was one of the victims of an alleged murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week.

The shooter, Kenneth Smith, allegedly shot three people in residence on Ceres Hollow Road in Bluefield, WV, killing the child and critically wounding two others before killing himself.

The fundraiser, created by Marquis Culbertson, expressed the heartbreak the family of Ny’Asia felt. She is described as a funny, caring daddy’s girl who loved Jesus and was recently baptized on November 5.

Ny’Asia leaves behind three sisters and many friends who are mourning her loss.

At the time of publication, GoFundMe had raised $2,635 towards the $8,000 goal.

