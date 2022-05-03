Officials say an Ohio woman and child died after the woman drove her vehicle into a river in central West Virginia, and a volunteer firefighter died trying to save them.

The West Virginia fire marshal’s office says the vehicle went into the Elk River in Braxton County.

A Gassaway volunteer firefighter, 24-year-old John D. Forbush, heard the initial dispatch and responded.

A news release from the fire marshal’s office says Forbush couldn’t free the people inside the vehicle.

They were identified as 42-year-old LaTonya Bell and 8-year-old Havana Pipkins, both of Cleveland.

The release says the Braxton County Sheriff’s Office determined that the woman intentionally drove into the river.