GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — Established in 2020, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is America’s newest national park, and the National Park Service (NPS) has just released plans to demolish 35 structures, including 21 that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places in southern West Virginia.

According to West Virginia Explorer, federal law mandates that the NPS must notify and receive public input before funds can be released for demolition.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Bank of Glen Jean in Mt. Hope.

The NPS stated it acquired the structures through land acquisition within established park boundaries, but most were not intended for use in the park and are now abandoned, dilapidated, and overgrown, safety hazards that are a burden to maintain.

The structures up for demolition include:

Charles Ashley Garage

Charles Ashley Outbuilding

May Bagoski House

Harold Smith House

Wedzel Young House

Tom Kelly House

Thurmond Ice House

McGuffin Garage

Erskine Pugh Rental House

Philip A McClung/Meadows House

Sidney Allen Ward House

Thurmond Package Plant

James Humphrey Sr. House

Marilyn Brown House

Dun Glen Building

Dun Glen Ark

Dun Glen Mini Ark

Dun Glen Boat Storage Rack

James K Carper Barn

Harrah Coal House

Harrah Outbuilding #2 Remains

Harrah Outbuilding #1

Harrah Hen House

Harrah Smokehouse

Harrah House Remains

Harrah Outhouse

Prince Brothers’ General Store

Brookside Pool Chemical Treatment Building

Cochrane Farm Outbuilding #1

Cochrane Farm Outbuilding #2

James Phillips Storage Building #2

James Phillips Farm Shed

James Phillips Outbuilding #1

James Phillips House

Vallandingham House Addition

The NPS statement says that the information covered will be available on the NPS planning site for anyone unable to attend the public meeting.

According to West Virginia Explorer, the proposal is part of a larger project within the park funded by the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund: “rehabilitate historic structures, invest in park infrastructure, address deferred maintenance needs, and reduce unnecessary operational costs and maintenance burdens.”

The fund provides up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to make enhancements in national parks “to make significant enhancements in national parks to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education, and enjoyment for current and future visitors.”

