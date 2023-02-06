FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Grammy Award-winning hip-hop and rap artist Nelly is going to be making his way back to the Mountain State in 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Kelly Collins with the State Fair of West Virginia, Nelly will be making his return on Friday, August 11, 2023 for a jam-packed concert at the State Fair of WV.

“Nelly put on an amazing, sold-out show here in 2021! When the opportunity presented itself, we knew we had to book him again.” Kelly Collins | CEO, State Fair of West Virginia

Tickets for the legendary show will go on sale on February 10, 2023, at 10 AM. You can only buy tickets via ETIX at, http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 AM – 6 PM, or Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM.

There will be no ticket sales at the State Fair Box Office until later in the Spring.

Stick with 59News for more news and weather!