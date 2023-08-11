MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A pack of West Virginia cryptids is settling in Morgantown at the brand-new Mountain Monsters Miniature Golf course.

Matt Tolliver, one of the owners, has a Ph.D. in counseling but decided to try something new and create what he calls a “love letter to West Virginia” and all the stories and places he knew while growing up.

The course features 13 holes that take golfers past all sorts of monsters from West Virginia folklore like Bigfoot, Mothman, and the Flatwoods Monster, as well as some lesser-known ones like “The Snarly Yowl” and the Grafton Monster.

Sheepsquatch statue at Mountain Monsters Miniature Golf (WBOY image)

“My favorite one is the Sheepsquatch,” Tolliver said in an interview with 12 News. “I just love the detail on it, and I like the creepiness of it.”

Tolliver and his business partner Colton Metzger said they focused on making the course accessible to everyone and providing nighttime entertainment to the community without the need to involve alcohol. The course is ADA-compliant and aims to provide a fun environment where people can bring their kids or grandkids and enjoy some good old-fashioned miniature golf with a spooky West Virginia twist.

Flatwoods Monster statue at Mountain Monsters Miniature Golf (WBOY image)

Bigfoot statue at Mountain Monsters Miniature Golf (WBOY image)

Grafton Monster statue at Mountain Monsters Miniature Golf (WBOY image)

The Snarly Yowl statue at Mountain Monsters Miniature Golf (WBOY image)

Mountain Monsters Miniature Golf will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 11 until 11 p.m.; The course will be open on the following days.

Thursday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The course is indoors and is located on Parkway Drive off of Green Bag Road, near the old Atomic Grill location.