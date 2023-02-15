A new poll says West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is the best candidate to take over the Senate seat occupied by Joe Manchin.

The West Virginia statewide survey was done by the Tarrance Group for the Senate Leadership Fund and found that Gov. Jim Justice is the only candidate tested potential candidate who currently leads Joe Manchin on a trial ballot test.

The poll also says, in every single metric, Governor Justice is ‘far and away the strongest Republican candidate in the U.S. Senate race in West Virginia.

In the poll other Republicans mentioned are Rep. Alex Mooney, the only Republican officially in the race, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

If Jim Justice should run for the Republican nomination he would beat Joe Manchin with 52% of the vote, with Manchin receiving 42% and 5% undecided. The other Republican options would lose to Manchin according to the poll.

Gov. Justice told 7News that he is leaning toward running for Senate and this his announcement could come soon.

To see the full poll results, obtained by Politico, click here