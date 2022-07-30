What started as a single garden bed in front of the Weirton Christian Community Center, has turned into 56 beds, topsoil, mulch, straw, a composter, a water system, and a brand-new fence surrounding the garden.

This new garden, located on Ivy Street across the road from the WCC, has been in the works for 6 years now, and is sponsored by New Life Church.

Executive director of Weirton Christian Center says that the original garden started to teach their preschoolers how to care for and eat healthy foods, and this garden is fulfilling this mission.

“When the kids come over – There have been so many kids that have been inspired to do their own, like they are growing stuff at home.” Kim Weaver – Executive Director of Weirton Christian Center

Bob Marino, who oversees the Community Garden, says that their community outreach and produce donations will reach new levels.

“I think that what this does is it gives us a place where we can expand our educational activities and our programs and offer more to the community.” Bob Marino – Director of the Community Garden

This garden has been a year in the making, and this is their first summer with produce.

They offer beds to lease to individuals, businesses, and organizations for $40.00 a growing season if you have a seed, you’d like to see sprout.