The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has added a child welfare dashboard to show child placements and referrals, details on workforce, as well as other important public information.

“Child welfare continues to be a top priority for Governor Justice and DHHR, and the implementation of this dashboard is one way we’re working to use data to improve outcomes for children,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We plan to make changes periodically based on feedback to continually improve the information.”

The WVDHHR says the dashboard will be updated monthly

The child welfare dashboard is located at dhhr.wv.gov