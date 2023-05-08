A new West Virginia law is in effect that allows medical professionals to carry a firearm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new law allows paramedics, nurses, doctors, EMTs, physician assistants, and osteopaths to carry a gun while responding to dangerous medical situations, but they would have to be accompanied by law enforcement.

Anyone that wants to be a “tactical medical professional” will have to complete a nationally recognized tactical medical training program. The law also requires medical professionals to get a certificate from the Law Enforcement Professional Subcommittee of the Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency, and Correction.

“The medical professional would want to be able to carry a weapon,” said State Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo (R-Kanawha). “They would have to then qualify to show that they are proficient and safe with that weapon. And then the law enforcement agency that they’re working with would also have to feel that they are qualified to carry a weapon. So, there’s a lot of protections. There’s a lot of training.”

This law does not allow doctors or nurses to carry firearms while working in the hospital nor can an EMT worker carry while on the job.

The new law is not a requirement for anyone in the medical field

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Monday, May 8, 2023.)