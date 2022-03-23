(WTRF) – The Mountain State is about to launch a new program to help homeowners who have fallen behind because of the pandemic.

The Homeowners Rescue Program is for people with outstanding mortgage payments. However, the West Virginia Housing Development Fund said it can also help those who are behind on property taxes, insurance payments, and utility bills. There is even an Internet stipend.

To quality, a homeowner must be at or below 150% of area median income and experienced some type of COVID-related hardship.

The biggest thing we’re hearing are people that have fallen behind on their house payments. This program will offer up to $15,000 to help those people that are 90-days or more behind and I think that’s where the pent-up demand is going to be. Erica Boggess, Executive Director, West Virginia Housing Development Fund

West Virginia has the highest home ownership rate in the country; so while this program doesn’t start taking applications until next week, its Executive Director told 7News they’ve already gotten hundreds of questions.

We’ve been accepting email addresses on our website for people that want to know when the application is going to be open and we’ve gotten hundreds of those, so we expect a lot of people are going to need to take advantage of this program. Erica Boggess, Executive Director, West Virginia Housing Development Fund

This program is only for homes that are a primary residence; not vacation homes, hunting cabins, or rental properties.

Boggess wants to remind applicants that relief will not be immediate, so they need to be patient.

It is going to take some time and they should always be in contact with the bank where they make their house payments. They need to be talking with them. Those banks have a variety of options to offer people to help them through these times. You also want to let the bank know that they’ve applied for this type of assistance so the bank knows they have the ability to work with them there. Erica Boggess, Executive Director, West Virginia Housing Development Fund

Anyone interested in applying, can find more information at wvhomerescue.com.

That’s where the Homeowners Rescue Program has outlined all the documents necessary to apply, so interested parties can get everything together.

The rescue program is open for applications starting this Monday, March 28.