After an investigation by the West Virginia State Police, State police have said that an officer exercised proper and justified use of force, which lead to the death of Joseph Anthony Henderson.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 15 in Follansbee, West Virginia.

Officials say they had to use force because of a four-hour standoff with Henderson after he barricaded himself in a residence.

Police say there were attempts to communicate with Henderson and that Henderson had in his possession a .40 caliber handgun that he intended to use to shoot law enforcement officers.

According to police, Henderson exited the residence with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun in his hand and force had to be used.

The investigation says the firearm held and utilized by Henderson was determined to be an air gun, modeled after and in appearance to be a Walther cp99 semi-automatic handgun.

After the investigation, Brooke County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Barki met with investigators with the West Virginia State Police and determined that there does not appear to be any evidence to establish that the officer committed a criminal act.

No charges will be presented to the Brooke County Grand Jury.

(Video in the story shows previous coverage)