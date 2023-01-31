MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – A West Virginia, Hampshire County man with a prior conviction for domestic violence has been indicted for illegally possessing nine firearms, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

Jason Lee Gordon, 36, of Rio, West Virginia, has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, in April 2022, law enforcement officers responded to a domestic incident involving Gordon and subsequently observed that he had driven his automobile into a ditch.

Gordon was arrested for driving under the influence and officers discovered nine guns and assorted ammunition in his automobile. One of the weapons was a ghost gun, or a privately manufactured firearm, while the other eight firearms were conventionally made.

It is alleged that Gordon, age 36, has a prior conviction from Mineral County and that prohibits him from possessing firearms. He is currently being detained in the Eastern Regional Jail. He will be arraigned in federal court on February 2.

“The prosecution of domestic abusers with guns continues to be a priority for my office,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Every case like this that we bring makes the community safer, not only for victims but also for the law enforcement officers who respond to domestic calls.”

The case is being investigated by the ATF, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Eleanor F. Hurney, Assistant U.S. Attorney.

An indictment is merely an accusation and Gordon is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.