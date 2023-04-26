The Basketball Tournament (TBT) the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event on ESPN announced on Wednesday the official dates for the 2023 West Virginia Regional to take place at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, and two members on the roster of the West Virginia team, Best Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Best Virginia, the West Virginia University alumni team, will be the host team for the West Virginia Regional scheduled for July 25-30.

Wheeling is also hosting a quarterfinals game on July 30, the first time TBT has held a championship round game in the state of West Virginia.

Best Virginia’s first-round game will take place on Tuesday, July 25. Second round games will be Thursday, July 27, and the West Virginia Regional championship game will be Saturday, July 29. The winner of the West Virginia Regional will advance to the quarterfinals against the Syracuse Regional Champion, scheduled for Sunday, July 30.

TBT’s semifinals and championship game will be held in a separate location to be announced in the coming weeks.

Best Virginia also announced their first two roster commitments for 2023, unveiling that Kevin Jones and Nathan Adrian will be a part of this year’s roster. Last year’s leading scorer for Best Virginia, this will be Jones’ fourth summer playing for the team. Adrian returns to the Best Virginia roster after most recently playing for the team in 2021.

This year will mark the third summer that Best Virginia has hosted a TBT regional, but the first time in Wheeling. Last year, Best Virginia advanced all the way to the TBT semifinals, the furthest they’ve advanced in their three previous years competing in TBT. A similar run this summer would allow the team to host a championship round game in front of a home crowd for the first time.

Tickets for the West Virginia Regional and quarterfinals game will go on sale on May 1 to members of TBT’s ticket waitlist, and on sale to the general public beginning May 4. Fans interested in signing up for the waitlist can do so at thetournament.com/tbt/ticket-waitlist.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023)